REDDING, Calif. -- An 18-year-old suspect is facing 54 arson counts, as well as murder and attempted murder complaints, after allegedly setting multiple fires, including some during the Carr Fire.

Dozens of charges were filed against Samuel Scholfield in Shasta County on Tuesday. Investigators believe Scholfield set numerous fires in the communities of Cottonwood and Anderson between July 27 and October 26.

According to police, Scholfield is also responsible for starting a fire in Cottonwood on Oct. 7, that resulted in the death of 86-year-old Barcie Arlene Miller.

Police officers pulled Scholfield over on Oct. 26, as they say he was fleeing from the scene of another arson. Inside the car the officers found two incendiary devices, the report stated.

Scholfield was arraigned in Shasta County Tuesday afternoon. This case remains under investigation.

