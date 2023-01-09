Yuba City shooting leaves teen hospitalized

The shooter opened fire from the passenger seat of a minivan, deputies said.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Saturday evening shooting in Yuba City left a teenager hospitalized, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Countryside Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday after reports came in of a "car-to-car" shooting. At the scene, deputies said they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder area.

Medics took the teen to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooter opened fire from the passenger seat of a blue Toyota minivan. According to police, no description of the shooter can be provided because he or she was wearing a mask.

Witnesses and people with information on the shooting are asked to call detectives at 530-822-2245.

