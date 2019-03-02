SACRAMENTO — A 15-year-old is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting in the 4300 block of Manchester Avenue Friday night, according to police.

Police say the shooter fired gunshots through a bedroom window in the home at around 8 p.m., hitting the boy several times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time police believe that the shooting was a driveby, no other details are known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department.

