13-year-old's body left in Oroville field after he was shot in car, deputies say

OROVILLE, Calif. — A 13-year-old's body was left in a field after he was shot in a car, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office began their investigation on July 18.

Deputies said four minors were in a car and one of them was messing with a gun when it went off and fatally struck the 13-year-old. According to the sheriff's office, the teenager's body was then taken to a field near the intersection.

However, the investigation began with the Oroville Police Department finding an abandoned stolen car earlier that day. Officials said the evidence inside the car led them to believe that a shooting happened inside it. As the investigation continued, they learned that a passenger was killed and left in a field.

The 13-year-old's body was found by the Butte County Sheriff's Office near 18th Street and Tehama Avenue around 2 p.m. The victim was identified as Amadeus Miller-Ramos.

Deputies eventually arrested the minor who shot Miller-Ramos and booked the minor into juvenile hall.

