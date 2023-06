The stabbing happened near Whitney and Watt avenues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to the hospital Thursday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened near Whitney and Watt avenues. He was stabbed at least once and currently has non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says deputies are trying to locate the scene where it happened.

