Teen students facing felony charges after burglarizing schools in Wheatland, police say

WHEATLAND, Calif. — Four teenagers are facing felony charges after burglarizing a local high school and middle school over the weekend, Wheatland police said.

Police said they've identified all four of the teenagers and arrested three of them on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as two 13-year-old students, a 13-year-old student from Bear River Middle School, and a 15-year-old student from Wheatland High School.

The two Bear River and Wheatland High students allegedly burglarized Bear River Middle School, turned off a power breaker, caused 600 cartons of milk to spoil, and damaged property, according to police. Authorities said the teens were caught on camera doing so.

Police said those students joined two other teen suspects who were also caught on camera burglarizing Wheatland High School, stealing food, and extinguishing a fire extinguisher.

All four are facing felony charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

