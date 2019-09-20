SACRAMENTO, Calif — The mother of Jaulon “JJ” Clavo, the Grant High School teen who was shot and killed back in 2015, told ABC10 her son’s killer has been sentenced to just four years in jail.

Nicole Clavo was in juvenile court on Thursday as her son’s killer, 19-year-old Keymontae Lindsey, learned his sentence.

Because of Senate Bill 1391, signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown, Lindsey could not be charged as an adult due to his age at the time the crime was committed; Lindsey was only 15-years-old then.

Under SB 1391, the longest the juvenile justice system is allowed to hold minors is up to age 23. Had Lindsey been sentenced as an adult he would have gotten 87 years to life in prison.

