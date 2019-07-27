STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the homicide of 19-year-old Joel Vargas.

Vargas passed away after a July 20 shooting on the 1600 block of Paloma Avenue in Stockton.

Since his death, the Vargas family has been seeking justice for their son and have pleaded for anyone who witnessed something at the party he was shot at to call police.

Vargas, a machine operator at O-G Packing in Stockton, had been described as a hard worker who always made time to be with his family. The 19-year-old was the youngest of five boys, and an older brother to his 12-year-old sister, Natalie

On Friday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that a 17-year-old was arrested for the homicide. The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall.

Detectives are still working the case and are still interviewing witnesses. Anyone with additional information can call 209-458-4400 or 209-468-4425.

