15-year-old boy shot, killed in Stockton marks city's 54th homicide of 2020

The 15-year-old boy died of his injuries at the hospital. He is the third teenager to die from gun violence in the city in December alone.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Another teenager is dead after a shooting in Stockton, Thursday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy's death marks a gruesome milestone for the city as police investigate the 54th homicide of the year. It's also the third deadly shooting involving a teenager in December.

Around 1:06 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 9500 block of Kelley Drive. Upon arrival, police found the 15-year-old boy shot. Despite being taken to the hospital, the boy died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation, but police currently have no suspect or motive for the killing at this time.

Anyone with information can call Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

ABC10's Giacomo Luca is following this story.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11