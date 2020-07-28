Two 18-year-olds arrested in Tracy killing

The victim was killed back in April.

TRACY, Calif. — Two Stockton teenagers are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Tracy man.

Tracy Police Department said Jeylan Chanhnoy and Joseph Arquilada, both 18 from Stockton, were booked into the San Joaquin County jail on murder charges. The case goes back to April 24, where a 48-year-old man was killed on Duncan Drive.

The Us Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Team also helped with the bust.

Anyone with information on the case can call Tracy Police Department at 209-831-6674.

