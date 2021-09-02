Teens with 'M-80 style explosives' busted after loud booms in Elk Grove, police say

Elk Grove police said they found even more "M-80 style" explosives after searching the 17 year olds and their car.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department said they've taken another step in addressing the mystery booms heard in the city following the arrest of two teenagers.

Police say two 17-year-olds had "M-80 style explosives" and items commonly used to make explosives. A probable cause search of the teens and their car led to more "M-80 style" explosives being found, police said.

Authorities say they had responded to the area of Lockford Way and East Park Drive after someone reported hearing a large explosion. Police found the teenagers and the car after a community member took down the car's information.

Both teens were arrested and booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on various charges.

Anyone with information regarding the booms can call Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 714-5115.

RELATED: