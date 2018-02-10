If you are viewing this on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Four teens have been arrested for the violent robbery of a 12-year-old boy in Elk Grove over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. near the corner of Swann Way and McLean Drive. According to investigators, the four suspects, all 16 or 17-years-olds, were caught on a home surveillance camera attacking a 12-year-old boy, pushing him off his bike, kicking him on the ground and taking his shoes.

With help from the video and other witnesses, police were able to identify and arrest all four suspects. All four are facing complaints of robbery and conspiracy. One of the suspects is also facing a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

The identities of the suspects are not being released due to their ages. They were all booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call the Elk Grove Police Crime Stoppers line at 916-443-4357.

© 2018 KXTV