San Diego Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect on Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Four teens accused in the fatal shooting of a 14- year-old boy in the Mount Hope neighborhood were scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Three of them - all adults - plead not guilty.

Bryan Escobedo, 18, Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero, 19, and Omar Morales, 18, were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released because his age, in connection with Monday's deadly shooting.

On Thursday, San Diego police announced that a second juvenile, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the slaying.

The suspects were arrested about an hour after the killing, which happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 36th and J streets. The victim, who was shot at least one time, died at a hospital, according to San Diego police.

A second 17-year-old arrested Wednesday afternoon is believed to be the shooter, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry said at the adult defendants' arraignment Thursday afternoon.

The two juvenile suspects still await their first court appearances. The three adult defendants remain in custody without bail following Thursday's arraignment.

Officials have not released his name, but family members have identified the victim to media outlets as Erick Balanzar.

No suspected motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

All four original suspects were booked into custody on suspicion of murder.

According to police, the victim was walking with a group of people on 36th Street near J Street when at least one gunshot was fired from a silver SUV.

"The vehicle sped away but the plate was reported to police," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Campbell said the license plate was traced to a Toyota Highlander that was spotted earlier Monday at a fight attended by a large crowd at 1155 C Street.

At around 3:35 p.m., San Diego Unified school police requested SDPD assistance in responding to the incident, at which point, "some of the members of the crowd left in the silver Toyota Highlander," Campbell said.

At 5:07 p.m., the vehicle was located at 4600 Utah St., with Escobedo, Peaslee-Guerrero, Morales and the 17-year-old near the vehicle, according to the lieutenant.

When officers approached, two of the suspects ran and two were detained, Campbell said, with the runners eventually located in a nearby apartment and taken into custody.

The second juvenile suspect was arrested just after 1 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop near Interstate 805 and El Cajon Boulevard, according to Campbell, who did not disclose how the minor was identified as a suspect.