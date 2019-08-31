SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A group of teenagers are in hot water after taking a swim in a city's water supply.

The teens busted into a water tower in the city of Snohomish and recorded themselves as they did it. The recording eventually made its way into the hands of police.

The suspects apparently hopped a 9-foot tall fence, cut through two locks, scaled the 80-foot tower and climbed inside to go for a dip.

On Friday, inspectors evaluated Snohomish's North Zone tower as tests of the water inside it continued.

No significant contaminants have been found and the water is considered safe, but additional testing is being done just to be sure.

The video, which has since been taken down, shows at least one suspect jumping in the water.

Police have identified all of the teens and charges are expected to be filed.

While it's seen by some as a prank, the situation is raising serious questions about the safety and security of Snohomish's water supply.

"We'll be going through an extensive review of our security measures," said City Administrator Steve Schuller. "We'll be working with the state and other jurisdictions to find out the right balance of security and costs."

How much the breach will cost taxpayers is still being tallied.

If all goes as expected and there are no additional issues the tower is expected to be back on-line in a few days.

City officials said the water is safe to drink.