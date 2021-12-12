x
Crime

Television news crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

Oakland police spokesperson, Kim Armstead, said three armed individuals took a camera from inside the crew’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say a television news crew was robbed at gunpoint while working on Saturday. 

The East Bay Times reports that Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said an NBC sports news crew was robbed while working near Jack London Square. 

Armstead said three armed individuals took a camera from inside the crew’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

It’s the third incident targeting news organizations in the Bay Area city in recent weeks. 

Last month, a security guard was fatally shot during an attempted robbery while he was with a KRON-TV news crew.

