'They never came out' | Double-homicide, SWAT stand-off triggering to neighbors and community

"When it happened, I heard screaming," said Baruth. "The girl came down with the baby and then they went back upstairs without the baby... and they never came out."

VACAVILLE, Calif — Days after police say a double-homicide left a 15-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman dead, the investigation is ongoing and the aftermath obvious.

On Monday, maintenance crews arrived at the Rocky Hill Apartments in Vacaville to remove the shattered, gunshot windows of a third-floor apartment. Glass pieces fell to the ground, another reminder for residents of the horror that occurred over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call of a welfare check at the apartments, on Rocky Hill Road, at approximately 12:42 a.m. Saturday. A woman had called to report a man was inside an apartment and possibly armed. She said the man had live-streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment and the video showed him carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor – not moving.

We’re on scene of the double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Vacaville. Maintenance crews are on sight to fix the blown out windows. Glass is still falling from the apartment where the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/RaQmJ1Y8Wq — Andie Judson (@andiejudsonnews) February 1, 2021

"It's a bad feeling... like post-traumatic stress," said Shirley Baruth who lives just downstairs from where the double-homicide occurred. She said she saw one of the women with a child prior to the killings.

"When it happened, I heard screaming," said Baruth. "The girl came down with the baby and then they went back upstairs without the baby... and they never came out."

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, who also allegedly goes by the rap-name "Zino" was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Baruth said she had seen Weber around before, with what appeared to be his mother or step-mother.

"He's never caused problems or nothing that I know of, that's all it takes is one time," Baruth said.

Vacaville Police said the families of the two victims have been notified, but while they have yet to release the identities of the two victims, a woman posted on Facebook saying she's the mother of the 27-year-old and that her daughter's birthday would've been Wednesday. A GoFundMe account also lists the same victim's name.

A friend of the alleged victim told ABC10 she was originally from Utah and had a 5-year-old son.

"I feel sorry for the ladies that were killed. I don’t know what happened, why he did it or anything but now I understand one of them had a child... So that’s sad," said resident and veteran Joseph Desormier.

Vacaville Police said the relationship between Weber and the two victims is still under investigation, as well as videos posted to social media as Weber allegedly filmed himself with the two bodies following the incident, but prior to a seven-hour standoff with a SWAT team, something that was traumatizing for neighbors who've already witnessed wartime in their lifetimes.

"About 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. I heard gunshots," recalled Desormier. "It started getting more and more shots... must've been about 15 or 20 shots."

Desormier said the gunshots were extremely loud and sounded like Weber was walking around the apartment complex, but he later learned they appeared to all occur inside the one apartment.

The complex was originally for veterans only, but a resident told ABC10 that when it wasn't filled, it was opened to section eight housing. Two of the veterans and residents said between the SWAT team, gunshots and fire alarms that went off during the night, it was triggering.

"They had SWAT laying on the ground, you know Army men SWAT," described Baruth.

ABC10 spoke with Vacaville Police Monday asking about the motivation behind the homicides and specifically why they believe a 15-year-old was on scene and one of the victims. They said the case is still under investigation, but they hope to provide more information in the coming days.

WATCH NEXT: Vacaville Police ID suspect in killing of 2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment

Police took 29-year-old Raymond Weber into custody Saturday morning after they say he barricaded himself into a Vacaville apartment.