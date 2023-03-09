Thieves repeatedly targeting Del Paso Nuevo cluster mailbox

"There hasn't been any response. They say they're aware of it, but we haven't seen anyone do anything about it."

SACRAMENTO, California — The contents of a cluster mailbox in the Del Paso Nuevo neighborhood are being stolen again and again.

Sheila Helems' security camera captures it each time, but the thieves keep coming — an estimated 30-40 times just this year.

"I just feel really horrible for some of my neighbors who have hardships they have to go through just to get their medication or even payments from EDD or social security that people need to survive," Helems said. "It's not just about pieces of mail and bills."

The most recent incident occurred on Aug, 27. The video shows a man pull up to the mailbox in a black sedan in broad daylight, with either a white T-shirt or towel on his head, and break into the mailbox before driving away.

Earlier last month, someone came at night and got away with a bag full of mail on a bicycle. In June, two people working together were caught on camera stealing. And these are just a few examples.

Helems said she has reported each incident to the U.S. Postal Service Investigation Division and to the non-emergency police line.

"There hasn't been any response. They say they're aware of it, but we haven't seen anyone do anything about it," Helems said.

Helems said some of the thieves must have a duplicate key.

In an interview on ABC10's To the Point with Alex Bell, U.S. Representative Ami Bera said more than 100 cluster mailboxes have been damaged or stolen throughout Sacramento County.

"I think also if somebody does have duplicate keys, it's not just enough to repair the box, you've got to also change the locks out and get new keys out there," Rep. Bera said.

For now, Helems is concerned that things won't get better until a new system is implemented.

"Something drastic has to happen for this to be resolved," Helems said. "And that's where I hope our community can come together with ideas to help prevent this in the future."

