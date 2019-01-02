STOCKTON, Calif. — Thirty-two laptops valued at $12,000 were stolen on Jan. 21 from Stockton's Aspire Langston Hughes Academy School.

"It's a real bummer," said Ryan Dixon, the school's technology teacher.

Stockton Police say the two male suspects entered the school grounds on skateboards around 5:30 PM on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, then opened a rear window to a classroom.

An eighth grade classroom is where the laptops were stored. They were locked up, but the thieves still managed to get to them.

Stockton Police Department

"We use the Chromebooks primarily to push materials to our students. So it's where they can get access to their homework, they can communicate with their teachers. It's a great platform for our teachers to be able to communicate with parents as well," added Dixon.

A projector was also stolen. In the interim, Dixon says the school is trying to pool its resources. He says some teachers are having "to switch to old school approaches."

Each student at the school is assigned an individual laptop to use.

"We're trying to figure out exactly why these suspects targeted this school. And, that's another reason why we want to get them off the streets and hold them accountable for their actions," said Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department. "If they could do this at this school, they could do this at another school."

Police say if you recognize the suspects, call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

