'I have nightmares' | Guillermo's Jewelers tells of brutal robbery in Stockton

$400,000 in cash, gold, diamonds and more were taken January 25th of this year by an armed robber

STOCKTON, California — It was a brazen and brutal night time robbery that took the most valuable possessions of 74-year old Guillermo Garcia.

"I lost practically my life's work," said Garcia, owner of Guillermo's Jewelers on South San Joaquin Street in Downtown Stockton. Garcia has been a certified jeweler for over 30 years.

The robbery actually took place outside Garcia's home. It happened Jan. 25, just before 6:30 p.m. For the past year, Garcia had been taking home his most valuable merchandise instead of leaving them at the store.

Home security video captured the armed robber walking up to Garcia while he was next to his car parked on the street.

Pointing a gun, the suspect wrestled away a gray, plastic container holding the goods. Garcia said he ran after him and was hit in the face with the robber's gun and knocked unconscious.

"I have nightmares. Sometimes I can't sleep, and, it's a real bad feeling," Garcia said.

"I think that they knew our routine, and I think that they had been stalking us for some time," said Betty Andrade-Garcia, Garcia's wife and store manager.

It was the third time the couple had been victimized.

The first time was six years ago when burglars actually came through the roof and then opened a hole in the store's back wall. A large plate of metal now seals the hole.

Another time, burglars entered by creating a hole in the side wall of the store.

Stockton Police released a short video of a sedan with damage to the rear passenger door believed to be the getaway car in the January robbery.

In business for 32 years in Downtown Stockton, the store had no insurance. But, the couple vows to stay open and hopes those responsible will be caught.



"I was raised to be a fighter, and I'm going to fight all the way," Garcia-Andrade said.



If you have a tip that leads to an arrest, you can be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward. Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous.

