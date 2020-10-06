Can you I.D. me? | Thieves steal purse from car, spend thousands on electronics

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people they say used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 worth of electronics.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the suspects stole a purse from a car at Dry Creek Park on May 23.
Shortly after the purse was stolen, the suspects used two of the victim's credit cards to purchase $1,180 worth of electronics from a Walmart on Watt Avenue in North Highlands.
The suspects were reportedly seen driving a white SUV.
If you have any information on who these suspects may be, contact Detective Crawford at 916-652-2423.
