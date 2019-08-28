TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police are investigating after a 64-year-old Sikh man was stabbed to death on his evening walk.

Parmjit Singh was attacked in Gretchen Talley Park near Dove Drive and Egret Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

"There is no hope left for us, we lost him already," Harnek Singh Kang, the victim's son-in-law said. "We never expected that he was going to die like this."

"Whatever happened is not right. It's [not] supposed to...happen like that in this country especially," Kang said.

Kang says Singh immigrated to Tracy from India three years ago and was an active member of the Sikh community.

"We feel very safe in the country, so whatever happened, this is unacceptable," he said.

Singh had two kids and three grandkids.

"He was a very loving person. I can't believe that he's not here with me," said Singh's daughter, Mohandavinder Singh Kang.

Neighbors and even police said something like this is uncharacteristic of this quiet neighborhood right next door to Wanda Hirsch Elementary School.

"I always see that gentleman. He's very friendly. He always waves at everybody. It's sad. We come to this park to bring our dogs. Just to even think that something like this could happen, right here where we live, is scary," said neighbor Marlo Soria.

Police don't have any clear suspects just yet, but on Monday, they asked for the community's help identifying a man captured on video hopping a fence and running away from the park around the time that it all happened.

"We just need to figure out who that is, why they were in the area, what they may have seen and potentially any of their involvement in the incident," said Tracy Police Spokesperson Lt. Trevin Freitas.

Singh was wearing a traditional Sikh turban as he always would for his walks twice a day, but right now, police can't say if this was a hate crime.

"We can't say what it was right now. We're keeping all possibilities open. We have no information that would lead us to the motive of this crime. It is something that we can't disprove at this time and we're actively investigating all possibilities," Freitas said.

