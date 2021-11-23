x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three arrested after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall

Police say an unknown number of people were involved in the crime, but a police chase led to the detainment of three suspects.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a group of thieves smashed windows at department store at a luxury mall. The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store late Monday at The Grove retail and entertainment complex late Monday. Officers pursued an SUV involved in the crime and the chase ended in South Los Angeles, where the three people were taken into custody. Police did not immediately know how many people were involved in the crime. The Grove incident follows a weekend of similar smash-and-grab crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beverly Hills.

Read the full story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE:

In Other News

Security experts worry about rise in organized robberies in NorCal: 'Decline in accountability'