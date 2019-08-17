SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are seeking help in identifying three suspects in a downtown area theft.

Images of the three suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and police have released those images in an effort to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be sent through the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Sacramento Police Department is seeking help identifying three suspects in a downtown Sacramento theft.

Sacramento Police Department

WATCH ALSO: How doorbell cameras are helping to solve more crimes in Modesto