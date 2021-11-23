Three-thousand pounds of pot seized and eight arrested at LA warehouse

LOS ANGELES — Police arrested eight people and seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana after serving a search warrant at an illegal cannabis growing facility at a Los Angeles warehouse. Officials say tips from residents led narcotics officers to the facility in an industrial park in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Officers also seized two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash. Investigators uncovered code violations at the warehouse, including dangerous wiring, a gas leak and hazardous fumes leaking from a large diesel generator.