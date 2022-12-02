TID manager accused of financial elder abuse

Turlock Irrigation District placed Edwards on administrative leave not long after they learned about the allegations.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock Irrigation District (TID) employee was accused of trying to defraud an elderly man out of his money, police announced Thursday.

Police said 55-year-old Kevin Edwards, a credit and collections manager at TID, and Andrea Bodine-Edwards were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and other charges.

Turlock Police Department's investigation started back in March after authorities said the victim reported the fraud. Police accused Edwards of trying to control the victim's finances in an apparent effort to defraud the victim out of "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Police said Edwards and the victim met back in May 2021 while the victim sought help with his TID account. Edwards befriended the victim and allegedly made efforts to control his finances, according to police.

TID placed Edwards on administrative leave not long after they learned about the allegations.

"As soon as TID became aware of the situation, Mr. Edwards’ access to the TID system and all TID facilities was immediately removed and he was placed on administrative leave," a TID spokesperson said in statement to ABC10. "The District retained a third-party investigator who is in the process of completing a confidential personnel investigation. After receiving the results of that investigation, the District will decide what action may be appropriate with respect to Mr. Edwards' employment. Mr. Edwards’ actions were not known by TID until we were notified by police."

Multiple search warrants were obtained and served during the investigation. Ultimately, Edwards was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop not far from his home and booked into jail on arrest warrants that included charges of burglary, financial elder abuse and embezzlement. His bail was set at $85,000.

Bodine-Edwards was arrested in front of her home and was also arrested on warrants including charges for financial elder abuse and embezzlement. Her bail was set at $35,000.

“We continue to focus our efforts on these types crimes to identify and prosecute those who victimize our elderly residents. I am asking anyone who has any information regarding this case, or who may have also been a victim of Kevin Edwards or Andrea Bodine-Edwards, to please come forward,” said Detective Jason Tosta.

