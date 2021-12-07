Tik Toker under investigation after touching woman at Sacramento grocery store

A local Tik Toker’s actions are being investigated by the Sacramento police after he recorded himself touching a woman at a Safeway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local Tik Toker’s actions are being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department after the man recorded himself touching a woman at a Sacramento Safeway.

Shared on Reddit, the man recorded himself approaching, then touching a female shopper’s head and shoulders. In the video, the customer looked startled and uncomfortable as the man continued to film her, asking her if he could "smell her."

According to Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the Safeway on Alhambra Blvd, detaining the man who did the recording. They are working with Sacramento County District Attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges applied.

"Anybody who experiences these types of incidents, or witnesses them, are urged to contact the police department so that the circumstances can be investigated to determine if criminal charges are appropriate," said Sergeant Karl Chan, police spokesperson.

Officials are also asking anybody who had information regarding the incident to contact the department.

