Viral TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge' blamed for West Sacramento woman's attack

Two incidents of BB gunfire aimed at unsuspecting people were reported to West Sacramento Police during Easter weekend and are part of a concerning national trend.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As an avid runner, Jessica Pagan was on her usual route along Coyote Road and Otis Avenue in West Sacramento. It's a quiet neighborhood, where she feels safe to run, but on Sunday night, that sense of safety was rattled.

"As I was running, I all of a sudden felt... little bee stings on my back, my arm and my legs," Pagan said. "I heard like little pellets shooting through the air, and I looked over and saw the barrel of what looked like some type of a gun in the passenger side window."

That stinging sensation she later learned was from water or gel pellets known as Orbeez shot by a BB or an airsoft gun.

West Sacramento police said Pagan's encounter is likely part of the "Orbeez Challenge" on TikTok encouraging people to do drive-by-style shootings of unsuspecting bystanders.

A similar incident was also reported in the area Friday, police said. It's part of a nationwide trend drawing concern thanks to the viral social media challenge.

"It shook me a little bit to know that I was kind of just targeted very randomly for something not super violent but also not very friendly," Pagan said.

A spokesperson told ABC10's sister station, KING 5, "This behavior does not appear to be native to TikTok, and this isn't content that is popular/prevalent on the app."

She added, "To help keep TikTok safe and welcoming, we employ various methods to help prevent potentially harmful content from flourishing on the platform, including removing content that violates our Community Guidelines, making some content ineligible for recommendation, and limiting search suggestions."

The spokesperson pointed out TikTok has partnered with "top creators" to make short videos that encourage our community to Stop, Think, Decide, and Act.

Still, the dangerous prank has gained steam on TikTok and has forced police agencies across the country to send out warnings to their communities

In Volusia County, a Florida mom was pelted in her driveway while pushing her toddler's stroller.

In Seattle, Washington, a mom was shot just an inch from her eye while walking in a park with her sons.

In Newark, Delaware, three teens taking part in the stunt were arrested Tuesday and face assault charges.

In Huntington Beach, police said a juvenile was cited for misdemeanor battery after shooting another person in the face and body as part of the challenge.

Law enforcement agencies are warning communities the prank isn't just fun and games; it's illegal.

Under California state law, the act is punishable with up to a year of jail time.

"Any person who willfully discharges a firearm in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person is guilty of a public offense," according to California Penal Code 246.3.b.

Pagan said she's speaking out to warn others and "for parents to be aware that this is happening and to be checking in with your kids and making sure they're not taking part in something like this."

Police say if you fall victim to this prank to report it.

