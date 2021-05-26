Timeline: Everything that unfolded at the VTA shooting in San Jose

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office released the identities of the victims Wednesday evening.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mass shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose left 9 people, including the gunman dead on Wednesday.

According to reporting by ABC7, the suspected shooter was identified as Samuel James Cassidy.

In a news release from the VTA, they confirmed the suspected shooter was a VTA employee. He was found dead near the Guadalupe Yard where the attack took place. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Deputy Russell Davis, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, said the victims include VTA employees. An additional victim is still in critical condition at the hospital, deputies said.

Here's what we know so far:

6:34 a.m. - The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department gets a call regarding the active shooter incident at the VTA on 101 West Younger Avenue in San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department responds for emergency medical services at the active shooter incident.

6:36 a.m. - San Jose Fire Department responds to a second-alarm residential fire on Angmar Court. According to later reporting by ABC7, Cassidy reportedly set fire to his Angmar Court home before the shooting. ABC7 reported that no one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

7:12 a.m. - The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tweets some of the first details on the active shooter investigation in San Jose and asks people to avoid the area.

8:03 a.m. - San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweets that the shooter at the VTA is no longer a threat and that the facility has been evacuated.

8:08 a.m. - Santa Clara County deputies confirm that the shooter is down.

8:30 a.m.- A press conference shares initial details on the shooting as the investigation continues. VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks tells reporters, “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family.”

10:30 a.m. - Law enforcement confirms nine people are dead, including the shooter. All the victims were confirmed to be VTA employees. The sheriff’s office also said that bomb dogs alerted law enforcement to explosive devices inside the building but said there was no threat to the public at large.

12:00 p.m. - VTA shuts down their light rail service until further notice, putting bus bridges into place to provide limited service.

1:30 p.m. - Deputy Davis confirms that the suspected shooter, Samuel Cassidy, took his own life.

2:51 p.m. - President Joe Biden comments on the San Jose shooting saying, in part, "There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. Every life taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation."

4:53 p.m. - Security teams continue to sweep all VTA facilities with bomb-sniffing dogs.

6:01 p.m. - The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tweets a news release with additional details on the case that indicates the suspect shot himself when contacted by deputies.

6:36 p.m. - San Jose City Councilmember Raul Peralez confirms his long-time friend Michael Rudometkin was among the victims in the railyard shooting.

7:44 p.m. - The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office released the identities of all the victims in the railyard shooting, according to reporting by Bay Area affiliate ABC7.

