If someone calls saying they’re in trouble and asking for money, it might not be a scam. But it’s a good idea to check, even if the call or text shows up on caller ID as a loved one or public official, something that might make it seem more convincing.

Some scammers are using a technology designed to circumvent caller ID to pose as ruthless kidnappers demanding ransom and ready to kill if their demands aren’t met. The FBI calls it “virtual kidnapping” or “telephonic extortion,” said supervisory special agent Jose Moreno of the Sacramento Division.

“We’re seeing quite a few of them,” Moreno said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Of course, the scam can be attempted without the caller ID spoofing – one name given to the technology – but it might just be the detail that persuades someone to wire the money.

Good scammers will do their homework, however, gleaning as much personal information as they can about the people involved to make it seem real, Moreno said. Using privacy settings on social media and reticence to provide person information over the phone, online or elsewhere are sound advice for many reasons.

While the first impulse might be to panic and rush to wire the requested funds, Moreno advised taking a step back and assessing the situation before taking any action. He advised hanging up immediately and calling local law enforcement or the FBI.

One red flag is a purported kidnapper who wants to keep you on the line and pushes for immediate action, Moreno said. A real kidnapper is more likely to issue instructions briefly and hang up. A scammer will want to keep the person on the phone as long as possible and urge immediate action to prevent potential contact with the alleged kidnapping victim.

People who have a missing family member are particularly vulnerable, attracting those who seek to profit from another’s loss.

When it is not possible to get in touch with the alleged kidnapping victim for whatever reason, Moreno advised demanding to talk to them, and asking questions that which only they would know the answer.

The cases can be difficult to solve, as they often involve perpetrators outside the country using disposable phones, Moreno said. People who have this happen to them should report it, even if they don’t send the scammers money, as a pattern of the scams can provide investigators with clues about who is behind them.

The recent experience of an Auburn-area couple illustrated the terror that comes with believing loved ones are in danger and being willing to do anything to keep them safe.

According to a NextDoor post, a son got a call that appeared to be from his mother’s phone.

“The person on the other (end) said, 'We have your mom, Lindsey. Don’t hang up. We need $1,000 or will kill her,'” according to the post. They told him to take the money to the Safeway near where she worked.

The son, who lives in the Fresno area, panicked and rushed to get the requested money, texting his father. His mother called before he went through with paying the ransom.

“He picked up the phone and was crying so hard he could barely get the words out and said, 'Mom is that you? They said they were going to kill you.'”

Virtual kidnappings aren’t the only scams using caller ID spoofs. Recently Placer County experienced a rash of calls claiming to be from a sergeant at the sheriff’s office, telling people they had outstanding warrants and if they did not pay (with an iTunes card from the grocery store no less) they would be arrested.

“You can’t trust what caller ID says,” said Lt. Andrew Scott of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “We typically don’t tell people they have warrants over the phone.”

Anytime people get calls asking for money, particularly via Western Union or gift cards of various sorts, it’s probably wise to look up the number and call the person or agency yourself.

“If it sounds suspicious, it probably is a scam,” Scott said.

