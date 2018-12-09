If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

A spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the toddler is in critical condition and still receiving medical attention. It is believed the child was in a home at the time of the shooting. The shots were fired from outside the house.

NEWS RELEASE: Child Shot in South Sacramento pic.twitter.com/rezhEoTO3K — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 12, 2018

Original story

A toddler was reportedly shot during a drive-by shooting in south Sacramento Tuesday night.

According to law enforcement, It happened around 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 7400 block of Della Circle, in the area of 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

According to reports, the incident was a drive-by shooting. The three-year-old victim is at the hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

