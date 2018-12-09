If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

A toddler was reportedly shot in a neighborhood in South Sacramento, Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 7400 block of Della Circle, in the area of 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

According to reports, the incident was a drive-by shooting. The 3-year-old victim is at the hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

