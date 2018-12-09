If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
UPDATE Sept. 17, 2018:
The 3-year-old girl who was critically injured after a shooting in South Sacramento last week has been taken off life support, her dad Darnell Grey told ABC10.
Azalya was critically injured when bullets from a drive-by shooting struck her, while she was inside her home in the 7400 block of Della Circle on September 11.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family for funeral expenses.
The shooting remains under investigation. There are still no suspects in custody.
-----
UPDATE 8:34 p.m.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has identified the injured toddler as 3-year-old Azalya.
Azalya was critically injured when bullets from a drive-by shooting struck her, while she was inside her home. She remains in critical condition.
-----
UPDATE 5:30 a.m.
A spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the toddler is in critical condition and still receiving medical attention. It is believed the child was in a home at the time of the shooting. The shots were fired from outside the house.
-----
Original story
A toddler was reportedly shot during a drive-by shooting in south Sacramento Tuesday night.
According to law enforcement, It happened around 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 7400 block of Della Circle, in the area of 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.
According to reports, the incident was a drive-by shooting. The three-year-old victim is at the hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported.
The shooting is under investigation. So far, police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.