UPDATE Sept. 17, 2018:

The 3-year-old girl who was critically injured after a shooting in South Sacramento last week has been taken off life support, her dad Darnell Grey told ABC10.

Azalya was critically injured when bullets from a drive-by shooting struck her, while she was inside her home in the 7400 block of Della Circle on September 11.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family for funeral expenses.

The shooting remains under investigation. There are still no suspects in custody.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has identified the injured toddler as 3-year-old Azalya.

Azalya was critically injured when bullets from a drive-by shooting struck her, while she was inside her home. She remains in critical condition.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

A spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the toddler is in critical condition and still receiving medical attention. It is believed the child was in a home at the time of the shooting. The shots were fired from outside the house.

Original story

A toddler was reportedly shot during a drive-by shooting in south Sacramento Tuesday night.

According to law enforcement, It happened around 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 7400 block of Della Circle, in the area of 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

According to reports, the incident was a drive-by shooting. The three-year-old victim is at the hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

