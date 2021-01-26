Rocklin man accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell's desk during Capitol riot

Tommy Frederick Allan was allegedly caught on video saying he stole the documents from McConnell's desk in the Senate chamber, according to ABC News.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Rocklin man is facing charges after stealing documents from the desk of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during the deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6, according to several media outlets including ABC and NBC News.

Tommy Frederick Allan was allegedly caught on video saying he stole the documents from McConnell's desk in the Senate chamber. A video posted by The New Yorker from inside the Senate Chambers also seems to show Allan taking a document and placing it in his back left pocket, according to the FBI.

ABC News reports that the FBI began investigating Allan after receiving multiple tips that he posted footage of people breaking windows at the Capitol several times and a "disturbing post that said the next step of the Insurrection was to get rid of Justice [John] Roberts," according to his charging documents.

NBC News reports that Allan was arrested and faces charges of violent entry or disorderly conduction on Capitol grounds, entering a restricted building or grounds and damage or theft of federal property, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Court documents show that Allan was released on personal recognizance. He is required to report telephonically to Pretrial Services upon release from Custody. ABC10 reached out Allan's lawyer, Linda C. Allison for comment. "Thank you very much for the opportunity," said Allison. "But we have no comment at this time."

Allan is not the first local person to be connected to the deadly riot at the US Capitol. A Sacramento man has resigned from his positions in the California Republican Assembly (CRA), a Republican volunteer organization, after it was learned he participated in the violent, pro-Trump siege. A Colusa County woman was also arrested for being inside the U.S. Capitol building. An anonymous caller told the FBI that someone with "a close relation" to them had posted a video on Facebook inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riots, according to an FBI report.

