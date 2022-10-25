'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City

“We want justice and I am not stopping,” said the sister of the victim.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago.

“We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister.

Elder was the one to be told by officials that her sister died in the crash. She has been reading the details of the California Highway Patrol report over and over.

“They told her to run through the stop sign not once but twice, and when she did, that’s when she collided with my sister,” Elder said.

The suspected driver, Serina Ali, has been released but is facing felony DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter charges.

A statement from Ali in the CHP report said, "I came to the stop sign and my mom told me 'just go, just go.' I remember like slowing downs and was almost going to come to a stop at the stop sign but my mom said ‘just go.’”

Surrounded by Morgan's 18-year-old son Alaunjae Morgan and 12-year-old daughter Amahjinae Morgan, the sister was able to share her thoughts.

“With the officer, she said 'I’m never going to see my son again', but how could she say that when her son can go to jail (and visit her) and I know they are not going to give her no jail time and we have to see my sister in casket,” Elder said.

Morgan’s son was waiting for his mom to come pick him up the day she died. Call after call went unanswered, but he didn’t know why.

“My mom is our best friend, every piece of my mom is in one of us,” Alaunjae Morgan said.

He added that music meant a lot to their mother.

“That’s one thing I miss about my mom, she loved music,” said Amahjinae Morgan.

The family is looking for justice, and to them, that means jail time. They also hope that others can learn from their tragedy.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the family with laying Morgan to rest and other costs that might come up from her death.

