Tracy bartender arrested after 18-year-old customer is in car crash

ABC officials said an 18-year-old driver was in a car crash after buying alcohol from the Banta Inn on May 29.

TRACY, Calif. — A Tracy bartender is accused of selling alcohol to an underage drinker and a friend the same night he was in a car crash.

44-year-old Hollie Simms was arrested by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents on Friday, officials confirmed.

Simms is accused of selling "multiple alcoholic beverages" to 18-year-old Daxtin Dibble, and 20-year-old Brandin Farmer at the Banta Inn on May 29, according to ABC officials.

Dibble crashed his truck near El Rancho road and Canal Boulevard after drinking at the Banta Inn. He suffered serious head injuries in the crash.

ABC officials said they started an investigation immediately after the crash to learn where the underage driver bought the alcohol. ABC is seeking action against Banta Inn’s alcohol license, which means the establishment could receive a fine or lose its license.

