'A horrible thing' | Tracy man accused of killing his wife and his wife's girlfriend

55-year-old Satnam Sumal is being held on two counts of murder for shootings in his Tracy home Monday

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — 55-year-old Satnam Sumal is behind bars on no bail after being accused in the double homicide involving his wife, 37-year-old Nadjiba Belaidi, and her girlfriend, 39-year-old Satbinder Singh of Vallejo.

"This is a tragedy for our community. This is a horrible thing. I feel for the family. We all feel for the family. This is something the officers responded to. It's a horrible tragedy to see something like this," said Tracy Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Richards.

The double-homicide happened along the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane. Court documents allege Sumal used a .40-caliber handgun.

Sgt. Richards says Sumal walked into the Tracy police station Monday around noon and confessed to the shootings.

"In my 23 years as a police officer, this is unique. This is a first for me," said Richards.

One neighbor, who would not give her name, said what happened was "very shocking and sad," adding that the neighborhood is usually a pretty quiet.



But on Monday, it was anything but quiet.

Police say the exact motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Sumal's arraignment was continued until May 31st in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

WATCH ALSO: