x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Minor arrested on firearm possession charges as police investigate shooting in Tracy

Tracy police are still investigating a shooting into a home that happened Tuesday afternoon.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — A minor was arrested on firearm possession-related charges as police in Tracy continue to investigate a shooting.

The identity of the shooter still hasn't been determined, and a spokesperson for Tracy Police Department said it hasn't been determined whether the minor was connected to the shooting.

The shooting happened along the 400 block of Boleyn Court around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police said someone fired into a home, but no one was hurt.

According to police, a person involved in the shooting was armed inside a home on the 3400 block of Mary Jean Lane. After officers surrounded the home, they detained three minors and searched the home. 

Police said they found a firearm and arrested a minor for firearm possession-related charges. The minor was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Missing Tennessee woman found safe in Northern California

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out