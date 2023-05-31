Minor arrested on firearm possession charges as police investigate shooting in Tracy

Tracy police are still investigating a shooting into a home that happened Tuesday afternoon.

TRACY, Calif. — A minor was arrested on firearm possession-related charges as police in Tracy continue to investigate a shooting.

The identity of the shooter still hasn't been determined, and a spokesperson for Tracy Police Department said it hasn't been determined whether the minor was connected to the shooting.

The shooting happened along the 400 block of Boleyn Court around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police said someone fired into a home, but no one was hurt.

According to police, a person involved in the shooting was armed inside a home on the 3400 block of Mary Jean Lane. After officers surrounded the home, they detained three minors and searched the home.

Police said they found a firearm and arrested a minor for firearm possession-related charges. The minor was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

