Tracy high school teacher arrested on sex crime charges against students

TRACY, Calif. — A teacher was arrested after being accused of sex crimes against students at high schools in Tracy and Modesto.

Police said they started investigating after getting alerted to an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student at West High School on April 25.

Police started investigating the allegations, and the district immediately put the teacher on administrative leave. The suspect was identified as Jordan Musa Dajani, 30 of Modesto.

Police said Dajani was arrested for crimes related to an illegal and inappropriate relationship with two student victims, one at West High School and another from Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

Authorities said a third relationship was found, but didn't garner charges because the student was an adult at the time of the alleged incident.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges including sodomy with a person under 18 and oral copulation with a person under 18.

Dajani taught at Grace Davis High School between 2015 and 2017. He started at West High School in 2017.

An inquiry to Modesto City Schools was not immediately returned. Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Brian Stephens said the district is not commenting due to the situation being a personnel matter. However, he did confirm Dajani was placed on leave as soon as the district became aware.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Tracy Police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334. For incidents that occurred in Modesto, you can call the Modesto Police Department at 209-552-2470.

