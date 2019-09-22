TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police officers are tasked with investigating their third homicide of 2019.

Police went to the 200 block of Carlton Way, near Parker Avenue, for the investigation. Police say the incident happened around 5:40 p.m.

The victim was described as an unidentifiable male, and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

