Khyrie Currie killed in shooting at a Tracy park

The deadly shooting marked the city's second homicide case of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Tracy park Friday night, the Tracy Police Department said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, witnesses called 911 reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Central Avenue and First Street, according to police.

Officers went to the area and found the victim who they identified as Khyrie Currie, 23 of Tracy. Medics tried to treat Currie's injuries at the scene before taking him to a hospital where he died.

At the scene, investigators said they found evidence of the shooting at a park in the 100 block of Central Avenue. Authorities believe that the homicide is an isolated shooting and does not pose a risk to the Tracy community.

Police have asked witnesses and people who have information on the deadly shooting to reach out to investigators at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or by calling 209-831-6569.

The deadly shooting marked Tracy's second homicide in 2023.

Watch more San Joaquin County news from ABC10: Burglars back car into Stockton jewelry store, smashing and breaking inside