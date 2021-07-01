Tracy police have gotten 274 fireworks-related calls this year. Almost half were in the past 2 weeks

Tracy police are asking people to call in illegal fireworks.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department is calling on community to report illegal fireworks as communities head into the Fourth of July holiday.

In a Facebook post, the department said they've received 274 fireworks-related calls for service. Almost half of those calls happened in the past two weeks.

Police are asking people to report fireworks and be available to talk with an officer afterward.

"We ask that you be willing to cooperate and go on record as a witness to these activities because these cases cannot be prosecuted without your cooperation," the department said on Facebook.

Police are hoping to curb illegal firework activity in the city leading up to the holiday through education and outreach efforts. But they're also using a new report software that will help them populate hotspots on a city 'heat map.' The technology is supposed to help them analyze details and potentially find repeat offenders.

To report illegal fireworks, people can call the Tracy Police Department non-emergency number at (209) 831-6550 with information on the location of the fireworks, descriptions on who is involved, and a name and callback number for an officer to reach you.

