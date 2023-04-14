Police: 2 teens arrested for racist graffiti at Tom Hawkins Elementary School

When officers arrived they found graffiti with 'racial hate overtones' on school grounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — Two teens were arrested and accused of creating racist graffiti at an elementary school in Tracy.

According to Tracy Police Department, officers responded to a report of vandalism at Tom Hawkins Elementary School in the 400 block of Darlene, Friday morning. When officers arrived they found graffiti with 'racial hate overtones' on school grounds.

Angel Aguilar, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a "vandalism/hate crime charge." A 17-year-old was also arrested and booked into juvenile hall on the same charges.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Danly Daniel at Danly.Daniel@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6600.

Watch more from ABC10: Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents | Top 10