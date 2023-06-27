Tracy police seek 2 men suspected in vandalisms at Mexican-owned businesses

Police are investigating one of the cases as a hate crime after hate speech was written on one of the windows.

TRACY, Calif. — Officials say Mexican-owned businesses in Tracy have been targeted in a recent series of vandalisms, costing the business owners thousands of dollars.

Police are looking for two separate suspects involved in nearly a dozen incidents, one of which is being considered a hate crime.

In a surveillance video, a man can be seen throwing a rock into Taqueria La Mexicana on 11th Street in Tracy. Video from inside shows a window break.

"It happened again, and it just kept on happening. It seemed like every couple weeks as far as one window, two windows,” said Taqueria La Mexicana co-owner Angelica Melendez.

The restaurant is one of two Mexican-owned restaurants targeted by the same man. Police say it started back in mid-April.

"The 10 different vandalisms that we've had between the two Mexican restaurants between April and early June… we believe it’s all the same suspect. Then this most recent one, I believe it was on June 13, (a) different location in town. (It) wasn't even a restaurant,” said Sgt. Michael Richards, spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department.

The second suspect left hate speech written on one of the windows of a business, which is why police are investigating it as a hate crime.

"For these small businesses that are family-owned to be targeted…, it's a huge financial burden for them to repair these windows, so the fact these are happening, it's upsetting to us that we haven't caught the person yet,” said Richards.

Meanwhile, Melendez just wants to know why they are being targeted.

"We've never had issues with anybody. We've had families come in since they were little, so we know a lot of people. Customers are kind of like family here,” she said.

She’s calling on her community to help find the men responsible.

Police say extra patrols in the area seem to have stopped the vandalism for now. Anyone with information call police with tips or they can call Tracy Crime Stoppers if they’d like to stay anonymous.