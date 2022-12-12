Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested

Tracy Police Department said the shooting happened Dec. 4 and nobody was hurt.

TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block of East Pescadero Avenue just before 2 a.m. Dec. 4. Authorities say the shooting happened after an argument a man had with security.

According to Tracy police, the suspect, 31-year-old Raydell Morris of Stockton, got into a lime green Mercedes-Benz and opened fire at a group of people and cars in the parking lot. No one was hurt, but at least one parked car was hit.

Police say a woman approached Morris but was knocked out after he allegedly pistol-whipped her. She was taken to the hospital.

After investigators identified Morris and the vehicle, Culver City Police Department told Tracy police they found Morris, along with the firearm and car, and arrested him.

Morris was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Another suspect, Brittany Schuyler, 31 of Stockton, was also in the car during the incident and was arrested on open charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, accessory and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to jail records.