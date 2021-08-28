One arrested after fatal stabbing in Tracy

Tracy police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is investigating a Friday night stabbing that left one man dead.

According to Tracy's police news release, they responded to reports of a disturbance on Holly Drive near Lincoln Park after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. They say they tried to save his life but he later died.

Tracy police say Modesto police arrested a suspect in the stabbing.

Tracy police say the victim and suspect knew each other. The names of the victim and suspect haven't been released.

Tracy police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Eric Smith at 209-831-6563 or email him at Eric.Smith@tracypd.com

