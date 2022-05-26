Tracy 16-year-old accused of making school shooting threat on social media

Police said the teen admitted to not having any plans of carrying out the threat.

TRACY, Calif. — A 16-year-old Tracy boy was accused of making a school shooting threat on social media.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

"Let us be perfectly clear, making criminal threats to harm others has no place in a civilized society. We will not tolerate it in our community and will use the full weight of the justice system to bring those responsible to justice. The loss of life is not a joking matter," the Tracy Police Department said in a news release.

Police got the information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who reported the social media post involving what authorities called a "clear threat of harm and a picture of a specific school."

An investigation was launched that brought police to west Tracy, where they contacted the teenager and his parents. While the teenager has not been identified by name, authorities did say that the teenager was not a student in the Tracy Unified School District. Police said he admitted to the threats but said he didn't have any plans to actually carry them out.

The teenager brought officers to a "realistic-looking" BB gun that his parents didn't know about, according to police. Police didn't find any guns or contraband during their search.

The 16-year-old was ultimately arrested by School Resource Officers with Tracy Unified School District. The investigation is ongoing.

