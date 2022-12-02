Tracy teenagers, 16 and 17, accused of homicide

Police said the people involved in the killing were familiar with one another.

TRACY, Calif. — Two teenagers were accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Tracy early Wednesday morning.

The Tracy Police Department responded to the crime scene in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road after reports of the shooting came in around 1 a.m. Officers also responded to a hospital where two people were in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Officers said a 20-year-old woman died from her wounds and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Police investigated the crime scene at Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road, eventually identifying two Tracy teenagers as suspects. They were only identified as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Authorities said the 17-year-old tried to run from police but was ultimately caught and arrested. The 16-year-old was found and arrested.

Both were booked into jail for the following charges:

PC 187: Homicide

PC 664-187: Attempted Homicide

PC 182: Conspiracy

PC 422: Terrorist Threats

Police say the act was not random and that the people involved are familiar with one another.

