Deputies identify woman killed in attempted carjacking

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died in an attempted carjacking Sunday.

WESTLEY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office identified a Tracy woman who was the victim of a deadly attempted carjacking Sunday.

Elizabeth Mann was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking along the 7100 block of McCracken Road in Westley, a town roughly 15 miles west of Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Mann was visiting a family member when the incident occurred.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of the suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Tierra Davis.

Davis ran away but eventually, she was found and surrendered. Deputies found a gun near her when she was arrested. She faces charges connected to the death and attempted carjacking of Mann, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Davis was also charged for an armed carjacking in Stockton. Investigators say the car was later used in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 5 which occurred around the time and area where Mann was shot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office and the Stockton Police Department are investigating this case.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has information about this case, they contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083.