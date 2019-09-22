TRACY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Tracy Saturday afternoon, making it the city's third homicide of the year.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times around 3:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Carlton Way, according to the Tracy Police Department. The police department said the man died of his injuries. Investigators have not identified a suspect.

The initial investigation identified a car associated with the crime, according to the department's Facebook page.

The Tracy Police Department said this car was involved in a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

The Tracy Police Department asks anyone with information about the homicide or the car involved in the crime, to call Tracy Crimestoppers at 209-831- 4847 or Detective Jarrod Jesser at 209-831- 6540.

The department said it is not releasing additional information at this time.

