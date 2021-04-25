$100,000 worth of narcotics found in suspected DUI traffic stop in Arden-Arcade area, police say

Police accused the driver of being under the influence of alcohol and heroine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police found $100,000 worth of narcotics after a suspected DUI traffic stop in the Arden-Arcade area, authorities said.

The Fulton El Camino Park Police Department said they stopped a car near Howe Avenue and El Camino Avenue on Saturday for a vehicle code violation and suspicion of DUI. Police accused the driver of being under the influence of alcohol and heroine.

Upon searching the car, police said they found narcotics, scales, cash, a gun and more. Altogether, police said they seized more than $11,000 in cash and narcotics that had a street value of more than $100,000.

The driver was arrested and booked on several felonies.

WATCH ALSO: